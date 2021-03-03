Bill Burr Defends Outspoken Mandalorian Co-Star Gina Carano After Her Firing

Bill Burr has some thoughts about Gina Carano’s firing from The Mandalorian!

As we reported, the actress got the ax from the hit Disney+ show after making controversial social media posts that compared being a conservative in Hollywood to being Jewish in Nazi Germany. While many stars on the series have declined to comment on her abrupt exit, Burr decided to talk about the situation head on, and even questioned whether it was fair for his former co-star to get the boot.

Related: Bella Thorne On Disney’s Nearly-Impossible Image Standards For Its Stars!

On a recent episode of The Bill Bert Podcast, the infamously outspoken comedian described Carano as an “absolute sweetheart” when they worked together on a Season 2 episode of the series. He mused:

“I’m on that f**king show. Now, I gotta watch what the f**k I say. She was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice f**king person. And you know, whatever, somehow someone will take this video and f**king make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure!”

For those who don’t know, Burr plays sardonic mercenary, Migs Mayfield, who fought alongside Carano’s Cara Dune in the pulse pounding episode, The Believer. Following Gina’s firing, Hasbro even stopped production of its Cara Dune action figure.

Burr went on to suggest that there’s a “cancel culture” industry obsessed with taking down celebrities, adding:

“How it is out there, it’s f**king crazy time. There’s people waiting, just laying in the weeds. Let’s show that he’s human, and he’s made a mistake in his past and take that dream away.”

The funny man noted that he wasn’t talking about celebs who were accused of “hardcore s**t” like sexual assault and rape,” adding:

“How do you hold up you judging somebody that harshly? I’m not talking about the hardcore s**t like sexual assault and rape and stuff. I’m not talking about that. Now it’s becoming, like, ‘Hey you made an ignorant comparison. There goes your dream.’ I look at that and say ‘Who the f**k stands up to that?'”

Now feels like a good time to point out that the Nazi Germany comparison was far from Gina’s first social media controversy that called her character into question. The MMA champion drew the ire of social media in August when users suggested she was racist and recalled her sharing anti-mask memes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Others noted that Gina retweeted content from alt-right figureheads like activist and conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec.

Related: Gina Announces New Movie Deal… With Ben Shapiro?!

In September 2020, the 38-year-old was then accused of being transphobic when she wrote “beep/bop/boop” next to her name on Twitter, seemingly making fun of the many users in the LGBTQ+ community and their allies who put their preferred pronouns next to their names.

Carano responded to the outrage by sharing that she had spoken to her co-star, Pedro Pascal (who has a trans sister), to understand why social media users chose to share their preferred pronouns — noting that while she respected other Twitter users’ right to do so, she wouldn’t be sharing her own. When asked by her critics to show support for trans individuals by apologizing and sharing her accurate pronouns, the star refused and claimed her trans critics had been “harassing” her for months.

So Gina’s most recent Nazi Germany comparison is definitely not her first strike with the internet — yet Burr seemed only focused on the final deplorable nail in her coffin. He said later in the episode:

“It’s a weird time. Unless she did some truly horrible s**t… or [said] overtly racist s**t. If you make a bad comparison… it’s just ignorant… I think there’s just too many channels.”

Half baked and painfully reductive argument aside, being anti cancel culture is very on brand for the comedian. Burr sparked backlash himself when he hosted SNL for the first time last October and took aim at “white women” highjacking the fight for racial equity and ridiculed younger people for canceling long-dead stars like John Wayne.

We love a good hot take, but Burr’s thoughts on Gina’s firing are NOT it. Do U agree, or think he makes a good point??

[Image via Instar/WENN]