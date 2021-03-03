Cole Sprouse & Model Ari Fournier Spotted Holding Hands In Vancouver!

With Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s relationship officially left to their fictional characters in Riverdale, it looks like Cole may be moving on with model Ari Fournier!

On February 28, the possible new couple was spotted on an apparent date in Vancouver (where the Disney alum films his current CW hit). According to photos taken by Page Six (HERE), the 28-year-old photographer held hands with the 22-year-old after she was spotted getting up close and personal with the actor’s luscious hair while dining at a bar. Once full, they strolled the Canadian city wearing matching masks! Given their stylish attire (both donning monotone colors), the outing certainly looked like a daytime date! So cute!

Related: Cole Sprouse REFUSES To Ever Do A Suite Life Reboot — Get The Tea!

However, this is not the first time The Suite Life On Deck performer has been linked to a counterpart after being photographed. In October, he was seen with another young model, Reiña Silva, but nothing seems to have come from that pairing.

After an intense split from his co-star, who just so happened to play his teen drama love interest on the Archie comics TV show (hello, complications!), it’s no surprise it’s taking the NYU graduate some time to settle down again. While neither Cole nor Lili shared much about their (at least) three year romance, it was obvious in the breakup posts that their time together was “special.” Dylan Sprouse’s identical twin noted in March 2020:

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward.”

Related: Cole Sprouse Arrested During Peaceful Protest! Read His Story!

Since the split, Lili has even come out as bisexual, something her inner circle knew for a longtime, but that she held off revealing to others because of the way sexuality can be perceived by the public. She told Jeffrey Masters on an episode of the LGBTQ&A podcast why she waited until she was no longer with her beau to share the news, saying:

“I didn’t want to put my ex in a position, it seems like it would have been a little strange to come out when I was in a hetero relationship. It just seemed, I don’t know, maybe a little bit like I was looking for something else while I was in the relationship. So, I didn’t really think about coming out until after I was not in a relationship anymore. It just felt more organic that way.”

After what the 24-year-old referred to as a “f**king rough” breakup, we’re just glad to see both performers moving on in their own ways! Thoughts on this possible new ship, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & Ari Fournier/Instagram]