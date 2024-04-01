Taylor Swift Shares Adorable Throwback Baby Video For Easter! LOOK!

Taylor Swift has been the queen of Easter eggs since 1989 — and this adorable throwback video proves it!

On Easter Sunday, the pop star’s management team Taylor Nation took to Instagram to celebrate the holiday with a sweet post. In the short clip, we see a 3-month-old Tay Tay being held by Andrea Swift. Momma Swift is wearing a white sweater with some matching white sunglasses while the Bejeweled songstress is donning a tiny white bunny costume and waving her arms toward the camera. The video is dated March 14, 1990, meaning this was her first ever Easter!

In the caption of the post, her team joked:

“Dropping easter eggs since 1989. What’s your favorite that you’ve found through the eras?”

Ch-ch-check out the ADORABLE video (below):

So sweet!

Of course, these days the music superstar is known for the “Easter eggs” she leaves for fans in reference to upcoming music or events. Back in her early days she used to capitalize certain letters in her lyric books that came with her CDs that would spell out a message, and since then it’s just spiraled into complete and utter chaos — but her Swifties are all for it! They’re digging into every message, every outfit to find clues. And you know what? Taylor does put them in there!

Do U have a favorite Taylor Easter egg? Let us know in the comments (below).

