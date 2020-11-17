Woman Files Restraining Order To Stop Diplo From 'Distributing Revenge Porn' Of Her! But HE Says...

A woman has filed a restraining order against Diplo, accusing him of “distributing revenge porn.” Yeesh.

On Monday, celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom (above insert) filed new documents with a Los Angeles court seeking court-ordered protection on behalf of a woman whose identity has remained private, according to court records seen by E! News.

It is not yet known whether a judge has officially signed off on the request, but Bloom spoke to the media nevertheless, vouching for her “credible” client regarding a disturbing set of accusations. According to the court docket in Los Angeles, a future hearing about the restraining order has already been set for December 8th.

All this stems from news that broke in a prior interview with The Daily Beast, in which Bloom claimed Diplo — legal name Thomas Wesley Pentz — was in possession of an explicit, compromising image of the woman in question. According to the celebrity attorney, the DJ posted the picture online using a burner account after the woman publicly accused him of “filming sexual activity without her consent” in a late October Twitter thread. Because of that, Bloom has filed for legal protection to “block Diplo from distributing revenge porn that is designed to humiliate [the woman] and to scare other women out of coming forward.”

In an interview with E! News about the legal maneuvering here, Bloom said:

“I am proud to represent my client, a woman who has made the choice to stand up for her rights. After vetting her claims and speaking to three other women, we find her to be brave and credible. In all cases, witnesses are essential, and we encourage anyone with information regarding this case or this defendant to reach out to us.”

And while Diplo himself has not publicly commented anywhere about the restraining order or ongoing courtroom events, his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, did release a statement about the case.

It is Freedman’s contention that the woman has been harassing Diplo, instead of the other way around:

“Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so. To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person – and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Diplo has made headlines for something other than music recently…

As you’ll recall, the embattled DJ found himself in the middle of a social media s**t storm last month after a 19-year-old TikTok personality named Quenlin Blackwell revealed she was living with the 41-year-old music maker. The Mississippi native quickly tried to walk back Blackwell’s stay as nothing more than a landlord-tenant situation, though social media users remained skeptical.

Regardless, we’ll keep you updated as this revenge porn accusation and restraining order request moves through the courts…

