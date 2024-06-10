Natalie Portman Praises Friends Who’ve Helped Her ‘Again & Again’ During Benjamin Millepied Cheating Scandal & Divorce

Natalie Portman has had a rough year, and she couldn’t have gotten through it without her friends!

The Black Swan actress, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on Sunday, took to Instagram the same day to share her gratitude for her friends who’ve been there for her through thick and thin! Alongside a carousel of selfies with her pals, she wrote:

“This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again.”

See (below):

So sweet! Everyone needs friends like that! Especially when you’re going through what Natalie sadly had to go through…

As you may recall, reports surfaced last May that the Star Wars actress’ then-husband Benjamin Millepied cheated on her with a 25-year-old. At the time, word was that Benjamin was “doing everything he [could] to get Natalie to forgive him.” And for a while, it wasn’t clear if she was going to stick with him or leave his ass since they’d been married for over a decade and share two young children. But she finally came to her senses and put herself first, opting for the latter and filing for divorce last July! And back in February of this year, they officially finalized things, leaving Natalie a free woman! In March an insider told People:

“[The split] was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it. Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”

And now, yeah — thank goodness for friends!! With them by her side, the Where the Heart Is star seems to totally be living her best life now! Good for her! Happy birthday, Natalie!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments!

