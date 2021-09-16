Billie Eilish Got Oscar De La Renta To Stop Using Fur!!!

Brava, gurl!

EVERYONE wanted to dress Billie Eilish for the Met Gala. Not only was she the co-chair of the event, all eyes were going to be on her anyway as she’s basically the biggest name in pop music these days.

Couple that with the fact there’s been so much controversy over her fashion sense and how she presents her own body, and wham! You have the most in-demand celeb to dress this year!

She granted the privilege to Oscar De La Renta, who came through with a pale peach ballgown inspired by Marilyn Monroe. The look was elegant and pristine AND called to mind her internet-breaking Vogue UK cover from earlier this year.

However, she revealed on her Instagram on Monday that dressing her came with a major condition — the fashion label could no longer use fur!

She wrote:

“It was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!!”

The Bad Guy singer said she was “beyond thrilled” creative directors Fernando J. Garcia and Laura Kim listened to her request and agreed to make “a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too.”

Passing the message along, she wrote:

“I’m honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. I urge all designers to do the same.”

Billie often speaks out against animal cruelty and even allowed her very expensive music to be used in an anti-fur campaign by the Fur Free Alliance last year.

Way to use your power for good!

BTW, that wasn’t the only PETA-approved action of the night. The menu was all completely vegan — though that didn’t impress everyone who was in attendance…

