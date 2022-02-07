Billie Eilish Stops Concert To Help Struggling Fan -- And Throws Shade At Travis Scott!

It’s clear how Travis Scott’s fellow artists feel about him in the aftermath of Astroworld.

The 30-year-old, who recently welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner, has been lying low since his disastrous festival back in November. Ten people died and hundreds were left injured after the crowd rushed the stage during his set. Travis faced a lot of backlash for how he handled the situation – or more accurately, how he didn’t handle it. Especially when social media pointed out many other artists who have paused mid-performance to check in on their fans.

For instance, Billie Eilish has a history of stopping her shows if she senses something amiss in the audience. And she did just that during her concert in Atlanta on Saturday when one fan was having difficulty breathing in the audience. Speaking with E! News, attendee Danna Macias shared:

“They helped her out of general admission and made sure she was okay. After that, Billie noticed people were struggling, so she asked everyone to take a step back and make room for everyone. Suddenly people started asking for an inhaler, another girl was struggling to breathe. Billie stopped everything!”

In video posted to social media, the superstar can be seen supervising security, saying into her mic:

“Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one? … It’s okay, we got one. Guys, give her some time. Don’t crowd. Relax, relax, it’s okay!”

In another video obtained by TMZ (see it HERE), the singer added what sounds like a jab at Travis, telling the crowd:

“We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be okay until I keep going.”

Considering Billie reportedly replaced the rapper on the Coachella lineup, this stings all the more. But we can’t help respect the way she handled this situation – it clearly makes all the difference when the performer is actually paying attention and looking out for their fans.

The Happier Than Ever artist even blew a kiss and mouthed “I love you” to the struggling fan after inquiring whether they needed to be taken out of the crowd. Following that, she addressed the crowd:

“Is everyone good? … Okay, so, take a deep breath. Go get water. Whatever you need to do to be happy and healthy right now. We’re all good. Everybody’s okay. We’re gonna keep going, and I want us all to take a deep breath in, here we go… and let it out. Let’s be in the moment, okay?”

Aww. It is amazing that Billie can create an environment where her fans feel safe. It’s definitely a great example for the rest of the industry to see this from one of the biggest stars out there right now.. Travis, take notes.

