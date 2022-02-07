Julia Fox Denies Kanye West Breakup Rumors After Unfollowing Juliye Fan Accounts: 'Guys, Relax'

Julia Fox is denying that there’s any drama between her and Kanye West!

The 44-year-old rapper’s life has been full of drama lately, to say the least, but his 32-year-old girlfriend is keen on letting the world know that none of it has to do with their romantic connection! Julia’s new comments make sense on some level, after her name popped up over the weekend regarding her apparent desire for Kanye and Kim Kardashian to resolve their increasingly public feud over coparenting issues.

On Sunday, the Uncut Gems actress spoke directly to the camera in a new video clip posted on her Instagram Stories where she addressed the dramz. For Julia, that meant accounting for an act she recently took on the social media site: unfollowing a bunch of Juliye fan accounts and deleting a ton of photos of her and Ye!

It’s far from the couple’s only recent mass deletion, but Julia’s actions definitely caused their own stir online. After all, fans understandably assumed that scrubbing her feed of Juilye-related content might mean things have turned sour with her high-profile boyfriend, ya know?!

Admitting she did remove those accounts from her feed along with deleting the pics, the actress nevertheless provided a very specific rationale for cleansing her timeline. In a no-nonsense comment in the video clip, Fox played down breakup rumors and gave clear reasoning for the wipeout (below):

“Guys, relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself. Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. I took the f**king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.'”

Oh!

A source seemed to back up Fox’s side of the story, too, in a new comment published by Page Six (below):

“She deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn’t want to deal.”

Oooookay!

Seems simple enough, doesn’t it?!

Of course, nothing ever seems simple when it involves Fox and West.

Recall our prior reporting over the weekend where an insider close to Julia weighed in with her supposed take on all the recent Kimye drama:

“Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible. She just wants them to resolve their issues.”

Yeah, we do too! We just wonder if these Kimye coparenting issues could be bleeding over and creating problems for Ye and Fox?! Are you buying Julia’s unfollow explanation here, Perezcious readers?! Or could there truly be trouble afoot for the couple?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)!

