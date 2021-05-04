Billie Lourd Shows Son Kingston What May The Fourth Is All About -- His Awesome Grandma Princess Leia!

Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell is celebrating his first Star Wars day the right way!

Billie Lourd took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap of her newborn son observing May the Fourth by honoring his late grandma, Carrie Fisher, who died in December 2016 at age 60. The pics showed the baby dressed up as his grandma’s beloved character, Princess Leia, by wearing a brown knit hat styled like Leia’s iconic double-bun ‘do, as well as a white onesie with the famous character on it.

But the 28-year-old actress didn’t just dress up her baby boy in Leia garb: she educated him, too! The pic also shows Kingston transfixed as he watches a laptop screen of one of Fisher’s Star Wars scenes — the first of many, many viewings, we presume!

May the fourth be with you, Kingston!

