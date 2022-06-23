Billionaire Rupert Murdoch & Model Jerry Hall Getting Divorced -- Making That HOW MANY For Him?!?

The trend of the ultra-wealthy getting divorced continues — and Rupert Murdoch is the latest billionaire to call it quits with his wife!

In 2016, the Fox News founder got married to Jerry Hall after a five-year romance. Hall, who is 23 years younger than Murdoch, was previously in a long term relationship with Mick Jagger, with whom she shares 6 children.

Rupert is the supermodel’s first marriage; although her romance with Jagger lasted 22 years, the pair never wed. She first made her romance with Rupert public in October 2015. In January 2016 the couple attended the Golden Globes together, just days before they announced their engagement. The billionaire spared no expense (why would he?!) and asked for her hand in marriage with a $3.5 MILLION engagement ring! Let’s hope she never had a scare of losing it after taking it off to wash her hands!

Murdoch and Hall were married in an intimate ceremony attended by their ten children from previous relationships. At the time, the news mogul posted to Twitter about his excitement over his new wife:

“No more tweets for ten days or ever! Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in the world.”

How sweet… but unfortunately the romance would come to an end…

The pair have been married for six years, but as first reported by the New York Times and subsequently confirmed by multiple publications (including some he owns) they’re calling it quits. That makes this the 91-year-old businessman’s FOURTH divorce!

It’s also his shortest marriage to date. His first wife was a flight attendant named Patricia Booker, to whom he was married for 9 years. His second wife, Anna Torv (whose niece is the Mindhunter actress of the same name), he was wed to for significantly longer, 32 years. He married his third wife, Wendi Deng, just 17 DAYS after divorcing his second, and stayed with her for 14 years. Needless to say, he has had quite the romantic — and legal — history.

Details have not yet to surface about his latest divorce, but it is bound to be extremely costly! Murdoch’s divorce from his second wife in 1999 had an outrageous $1.7 BILLION price tag. WOW! Something tells us his prenup on this one is a little tighter…

News of the seismic split comes just days after Google co-founder Sergey Brin filed for divorce from his wife Nicole Shanahan. There’s definitely something going on in the billionaire world, right? It seems like there’s news of another one percenter going through a pricy breakup every week! Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Dr. Dre… Why aren’t they happy??

What do U think is going on to cause all these billion-dollar splits, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)

