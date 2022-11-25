Black Friday Brawls! The Scariest Shopping Moments Caught On Video!

Ah, Black Friday! Where the tension is as high as the sales are low!

Historically, the day after Thanksgiving is the busiest shopping day of the year — and also the most upsetting! We hope this year the internet sales, early deals, and common human decency prevent some of the worst of it… but we aren’t holding our breath.

As you head out for the scariest retail day of the year, maybe take a look back at some of the most rowdy, ridiculous, and frankly terrifying Black Friday moments ever caught on video to see what you can avoid by staying in!

Ready to spend one more day being thankful — that you aren’t there?? Relive the insanity (below)!

Black Friday Horror! Relive The Craziest Viral Moments From The Most Savage Day Of Sales!

[Image via WTVC/WJHL/YouTube.]