Mom Brought Daughter To Mall's Changing Room -- Only To Walk In On A 'Weird Orgy'!

Well, this was a trauma one new mom didn’t expect!

Aussie mother Ashton Grohn was shocked when she took her 2-year-old daughter to a public changing room in the mall, and instead of other parents and children found what she describes as a “weird orgy.”

Speaking to the Courier Mail, Ashton says she was at the Westfield North Lakes mall in Brisbane, Australia on Sunday when her little one needed a diaper change. But what she saw after rushing to the public changing room made her rush right out again! She recalled:

“I walked in on what I can only describe as some weird orgy.”

There were four teenagers having sex on a bench in the public space, and as she watched mouth agape, they casually moved to the changing table — right where she was going to replace her toddler’s nappy! OMG, what would YOU do??

Ashton says she was too scared to confront the teens (whose genders she does not name — though we’re not sure if she’s attempting not to presume or just didn’t get that good a look) because there were too many of them.

“I didn’t feel comfortable saying anything to them as there were four of them and only me and my daughter.”

Instead she just bolted without a word!

“I threw my daughter, half-dressed, and the contents of my change bag into our trolley and left.”

The mad momma says she did tell some mall staff about it right away — but they just “giggled”!

“This made me even more mad and upset as they clearly didn’t care for any parents who use the room.”

Yeah, teens having a good time isn’t the end of the world — the issue is where they choose to do their business. Ashton ended up filing a complaint with both the mall’s security and the Queensland Police Service. An internal probe is now being conducted by Westfield. A spokeswoman told the outlet:

“Investigations are underway following a report of inappropriate conduct in a parents’ facility at a North Lakes shopping centre on Sunday, November 6. Police are working with the shopping centre’s management and security teams to make further enquiries into the report.”

They also denied Grohn’s accusation that staff acted inappropriately — or giggled — at her complaints:

“Our team responded appropriately to the report of an incident at Westfield North Lakes and followed it through with our risk and security team and the customer.”

As for Ashton, she’s scarred for life when it comes to the public changing room! She told the paper:

“I honestly will never be using the parents’ room without someone else with me.”

How would YOU react to walking in on a teen orgy??

