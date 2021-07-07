OMG! Blake Lively & Amber Tamblyn Had A Mini Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Reunion!

The sisterhood is alive and well!

Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn, who met when they were just teenagers starring in the now-classic coming-of-age film Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants (alongside America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel), had a mini-reunion for Fourth of July! Awww!

Related: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Break Silence On Her Father’s Death With Tribute

Posting an adorable picture to Instagram, the General Hospital alum reflected on the moment, writing:

“Life is short. Celebrate with the ones you love and who love you in return. That’s it. That’s the post. #4thofjuly”

LOVE it!! Ch-ch-check out the performers’ cute selfie (below)!

Amazing!

Clearly, they’re still besties and, just like their characters, no amount of distance can keep them apart! What do you think, Perezcious readers, is it time to get all the girls back together for a third movie?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Amber Tamblyn/Instagram & Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube]