Blake Lively Is Pregnant With Her & Ryan Reynolds' Fourth Child! Check Out The Bump!

Huge congratulations are in order for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!

The 35-year-old actress revealed on Thursday that she’s pregnant with the couple’s fourth child — by showing off her surprise baby bump on the red carpet! Blake stepped out for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City, where she posed for pictures and flaunted her growing bump in a mini sequined dress. And of course, she was completely glowing! You can ch-ch-check the baby bump pics HERE or watch video from the Summit (below):

"I think @Beyonce really helped us, all of us Virgos."@blakelively speaks about the importance of collaboration and being assertive with @MoiraForbes at the Forbes Power Women's Summit. WATCH LIVE NOW: https://t.co/tjDScb9y3h pic.twitter.com/dPhMWvvdye — Forbes (@Forbes) September 15, 2022

So exciting!!! Eyewitnesses at the event told TMZ that only a few photographers were allowed to grab a shot of Blake, telling them this was a “sensitive shoot,” and they would know why once she walked down the carpet. The cat’s out the bag now!

Blake and Ryan already have three kids together: 7-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez, and 2-year-old Betty.Wonder how the three little ones feel about getting a new sibling?! And will it be another girl??

While it’s unclear how far along the Gossip Girl alum is in her pregnancy, she did post a bikini picture on her Instagram on August 24. In the snapshot, she wore a white bikini with her abs on display – no baby bump in sight…

Of course, Blake could have dropped an old photo to try and throw people off before her big reveal on the red carpet this week. Hmm. Maybe she was keeping it a secret until they were past a certain point in the pregnancy?

Well, we guess she’s ready to reveal now! We could not be more happy for Blake and Ryan as they prepare to welcome this new bundle of joy! Congrats again!

