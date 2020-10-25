Blake Lively Playfully Trolls Ryan Reynolds For Being An 'Animal' With His Birthday Cake Pie!

Blake Lively indulged all of her hubby Ryan Reynolds‘ sweet tooth cravings for his birthday 44th birthday on Friday — even the seriously ridiculous ones by her standards!

The fun-loving couple made us laugh once again after the Gossip Girl alum shared scenes from their intimate, at-home celebration for the Deadpool star’s big milestone, emphasizing his unusual request for pie instead of cake! She wrote:

“1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.”

What the birthday boy wants, the birthday boy gets! See the Instagram pics of Ryan enjoying Blake’s delicious creation (below):

OMG! That second photo is proof that Ryan really didn’t hesitate to take dig in for a bite — those candles were still fully lit! Blake captured her man’s pure blissful reaction to the moment with followers on her Instagram Story. She included a proud note that said:

“I go all out to make it special for my husband on his birthday.”

Reynolds’ dessert wasn’t the only unconventional sighting at his party. Lively also shared that she made “eco friendly” versions of balloons by tying party strings and streamers to lemons, limes, and other fruit found in their kitchen. Very crafty, cute, far less wasteful than the real thing!

“Finally found a way to give him ecofriendly balloons…”

See (below):

Aww, nice! An eventful week for the pair appeared to end on a high note and we’ll go ahead and send our birthday wishes to the hunky Canadian-American dual citizen while we’re at it.

It was just a few months ago that the roles were reversed and the Green Lantern star was responsible for treating his wife for her birthday on August 25. He showered her with treats like a homemade McMuffin, birthday cake popsicles, Ladurée macaroons, and stunning jewelry, but social media users unanimously agreed with her assessment that Ryan’s fit physique proudly on display as he waited on her all day was the real gift that kept on giving!

We’re just loving all of these continued cute moments from one of Hollywood’s favorite pairings!

