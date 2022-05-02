Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds DAZZLE With INCREDIBLE Versace Outfit Change On The Met Gala Red Carpet!

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THIS IS HOW YOU DO GILDED GLAMOUR!!
Met Gala 2022 co-chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have arrived, and wow, just… wow.
First they looked like this:
Ladies and gentlemen… Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have arrived ???? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XKScX10o3k
— InStyle (@InStyle) May 2, 2022
And then, the real magic happened as Blake’s Versace dress was unveiled to the true masterpiece it is:
EXCUSE US? THIS OUTFIT CHANGE! @blakelively #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fC1Za5m5cJ
— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) May 2, 2022
Ahhh!!! We faint!!
[Image via Avalon/WENN]
May 02, 2022 15:16pm PDT