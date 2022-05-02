Got A Tip?

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds DAZZLE With INCREDIBLE Versace Outfit Change On The Met Gala Red Carpet!

Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively met gala 2022

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THIS IS HOW YOU DO GILDED GLAMOUR!!

Met Gala 2022 co-chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have arrived, and wow, just… wow.

First they looked like this:

And then, the real magic happened as Blake’s Versace dress was unveiled to the true masterpiece it is:

Ahhh!!! We faint!!

May 02, 2022 15:16pm PDT

