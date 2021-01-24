Listen To This: Paying Out!

Blake Shelton has hit a real stride musically over the last 12 months! Everything he’s released has been gold! Hit after hit!

And, to our liking, decidedly more pop – while still very country.

Minimum Wage is a love song and not about a truck! It’s about a special woman and the power of a relationship.

This feels like it could have been an Aerosmith single too! Lots of rock influences!

Love it so much! We are totally stanning Blake Shelton!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Blake Shelton!