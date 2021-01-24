Wait, Are Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Dating?!

So is there something going on between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, or what?!

The duo are neighbors in the SoCal city of Calabasas already, of course, and they have previously been linked with old dating rumors that didn’t ever end up coming to fruition. But a new Palm Springs pool-side hang out has got us wondering… could there be something more going on here now?!

Related: And Yet Scott Disick Can’t Stop Flirting With Kourt On The ‘Gram, So…

On Friday, January 22, eagle-eyed followers on Instagram realized that the pair had posted IG Stories pics and videos from the same pool in the same place, at approximately the same time. Whoa!!

In fact, E! News did some digging and determined that both Kourt and Travis were hanging poolside at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California home at the time — hence the similar shots. And while neither of them had any photos of each other together, it sure makes us wonder about their motives and connection! Especially when you consider what a history these two have!

In recent months, Travis has been spotted checking up on the proud mom of three via social media posts and comments — not unlike her ex-BF and baby daddy Scott Disick, TBH. Back in early January, the Blink-182 drummer commented with a single rose emoji on one of the reality TV star’s sexy photos, and dropped a tulip emoji on a separate sexy selfie. In that pic, curvy Kourt was walking into the ocean, and captioned the snap “sweet, sweet fate.” Yeah, something like that, all right! LOLz!

Now, fans with good memories will recall how these two sparked speculation back in September 2018, when they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles. Back then, the speculation was curbed by insiders who simply stated they were being neighborly. Yeah, sure…

And in early 2019, the non-couple was seen again together — this time out in Malibu — but a source told E! News at the time that things were, again, strictly platonic. See a pattern here yet?!

At the time, an insider spoke up about their connection:

“They’ve been friends for years. They’ve lived in the same neighborhood for a long time and they see each other at church and with their kids. They’ve hung out together many times and often get together with the kids to see movies or to get ice cream.”

Hmmm! That could be plausible, obviously…?!

Related: Kourtney Links Herself To Addison Rae Even More!

But then again, if there’s a connection here… especially with Scott having gone off to date 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, seeming to eschew his obvious long-term connection to Kourt… well, just saying!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Could Kourtney be seeking out solace in Travis in some other way that isn’t strictly platonic?! Or are we reaching too far here??

Sound OFF about it with your take, down in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]