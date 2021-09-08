Steve From Blues Clues Is BACK! Back To Make You Cry!!!

Hello? Your childhood is calling!

If you were a child of the ‘90s, chances are you have fond memories of Blue’s Clues. The series was rebooted in 2019 with a new host, Joshua Dela Cruz, but OG fans still recall the beloved original host, Steve. Steve Burns was there from the first episode in 1996 until he handed over the reins to his “brother,” Joe (Donovan Patton), which definitely broke some kids’ hearts back in the day.

Well, in honor of the iconic series’ 25th anniversary, Steve returned to talk about his “abrupt” departure. In a video message (below) posted on Nick Jr.’s Twitter page, the TV personality said:

“You remember how, when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff? And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news. I’m leaving!’ Can we just talk about that?”

He went on to explain:

“I realize that was kind of abrupt. I just kinda got up and went to college. That was really challenging, by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step away…and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do. And then look at you! And look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time! It’s just so amazing, right?”

OMG. We’re getting a little emotional!

The 47-year-old continued:

“I mean, we started out with clues and now, it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families. And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know. I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help. In fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today. Right now. And that’s super cool.”

Steve concluded:

“I guess I just wanted to say that, after all these years, I never forgot you…ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends. Thanks for listening.”

Wow. That’s the closure we never knew we needed! After a particularly difficult couple of years (you know, with the whole pandemic going on), it really is comforting to see an old friend return to our screens and give us this kind of reassurance. Thanks for that, Steve — and for all those years of clue-finding!

