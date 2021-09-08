Kristin Cavallari & Jana Kramer Were Actually Close?? Source Says Date With Jay Cutler Was A ‘Stab In The Back’

Kristin Cavallari is “done.”

After Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler were spotted on a date in Nashville, we couldn’t help wonder how ex-wife Kristin was feeling seeing the duo on a romantic evening together. While initial reports claimed the Uncommon James founder wasn’t bothered because she and the One Tree Hill star were “not friends” and had only met “twice,” new insiders are telling a whole different side of the story!

In case you missed it, the Whine Down podcast host and former NFL player were spotted dining at Bourbon Steak before “grabbing drinks” at L.A. Jackson in Music City, according to People. The news was first revealed to the world via the Instagram account @cocktailsandgossip.

The whole thing is crazy for a lot of reasons, but mostly because Jana and Kristin have been friends for years! Who does that to a bestie, right?? Well, while People‘s sources insisted they were “just acquaintances,” Dailymail.com insiders claim the 34-year-old is feeling completely betrayed by the actress! They dished:

“She feels like it is a complete stab in the back. Girlfriends don’t do this to one another.”

As we shared Tuesday, the mom of three “blocked” the actress on social media as soon as she learned of the date. After Jay supposedly informed his ex-wife of his plans, she wasted no time cutting ties with the 37-year-old, the insider adding:

“It took her all of one second after learning the news that she was seeing Jay to block her on social media.”

But the worst part of the mess is that the Very Cavallari alum literally helped pull Jana out of her heartbreak when she first split from “serial cheater” Mike Caussin. The Laguna Beach alum also “recommended her divorce attorney” to the A Welcome Home Christmas lead! The confidant explained:

“No one knows this but Kristin actually recommended her divorce attorney to Jana when she needed help leaving her toxic marriage.”

Damn, that really is a stab in the back, Jana! Bet Kristin never thought she’d be helping her bestie hook up with her ex! Bummer to know that after growing “really close,” the women’s friendship has been reportedly torn to bits over “one date.” The source continued:

“Both girls were really close, but Kristin cannot see a way forward in their friendship after Jana did this to her.”

TBH, we don’t blame her… Sadly, we think Jana might come to regret this decision, too. It sounds like Cutler may have been using her to make his ex jealous this whole time! WTF. According to Page Six, the former Chicago Bears quarterback has hated watching his baby momma move on with rising country star Chase Rice (after her break up from Jeff Dye and rumored relationships with many other men since the pair split in April 2020). The outlet learned:

“He’s not happy she’s dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back.”

Well dating her friend is definitely NOT the way to do that!

Oh, and let’s not forget this isn’t the only time the athlete has been linked to one of The Hills personality’s friends. In the third season of Very Cavallari, the duo addressed rumors Jay was cheating with close friend Kelly Henderson. The affair was denied, but Kristin still mused:

“I kept trying to reach out to her and talk to her about it and tell her how I was feeling, and instead of her just owning her side of it and being like, ‘I’m sorry. Oh my god, that was never my intention,’ or whatever, she kept giving me pushback and would get really defensive.”

So, we’re thinking if the newly single mom, whose divorce was finalized in July, had a chance of finding love and keeping her friends close, she should have been open from the get-go. Too late for that now!

Reactions?? Crazy to think that the fashion designer helped the songwriter through her most devastating breakup ever only to get this in return!! Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

