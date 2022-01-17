America's Funniest Home Videos Honors Bob Saget With Sweet Throwback Video -- WATCH!

Remembering where it all began…

America’s Funniest Home Videos paid tribute to its original host Bob Saget during a special segment at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, one week after the comedian’s untimely death. The current host, Alfonso Ribeiro, opened the program, saying:

“As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend this week. And AFV lost a family member. Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day. This show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit. Take a look back at Bob being Bob.”

The video montage (below) went on to highlight some of the Full House star’s best moments hosting the series, including when he crashed through an on-set window and showed off his voice acting. The clip also included a special moment between Saget and his successor Tom Bergeron.

AFV captioned the clip on Twitter:

“Thank you for all of the laughs Bob, we will miss you.”

So true! Check out the moving tribute here:

Thank you for all of the laughs Bob, we will miss you. pic.twitter.com/aDRVrYlYTH — AFV (@AFVofficial) January 17, 2022

Bob was such a gifted performer. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

