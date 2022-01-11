Bob Saget Revealed COVID-19 Battle Days Before Death: ‘It Does Not Feel Good’

As the world mourns the loss of Bob Saget, we’re learning more and more about his last days. While he went out doing what he loved most, performing for an audience full of fans in Jacksonville, Florida a day before his death on Sunday, it sounds like he faced a health battle at some point in the last year.

In one of his last interviews recorded before his death, the Full House icon joked about corona variants while confirming he contracted the virus recently. Speaking on the A Corporate Time with Tom & Dan podcast on Wednesday, the stand-up star joke of the Omicron variant:

“It’s very popular, it’s doing very well.”

Things took a serious note when the 65-year-old added:

“It is not good, it does not feel good.”

While he did not specify exactly when he battled the contagious illness, Saget seemed positive he had either the Omicron or Delta variant, suggesting he got sick in the latter half of 2021. The How I Met Your Mother alum explained:

“I don’t know if I had Delta or… I might have had a combo. Maybe at one point, they [Delta and Omicron] were working together.”

Of course, the jokester couldn’t help add a few more jabs at the variants, teasing:

“At one point Omicron was opening for Delta but Omicron got so big that Delta’s opening now.”

LOLz! Gotta love some dark humor.

Sadly, looking back at the interview, things took an unexpected turn when Bob foreshadowed his own death. While speaking about what it’s like to perform during the ongoing pandemic, the actor explained that it can be hard to predict how many people will turn up for a show, noting:

“If it’s half-full, I go, ‘Oh, that’s disappointing,’ then all of a sudden 200 people show up because they decide at the last minute, ‘What the hell, when are we going to see Bob? He might die from COVID, let’s go see him.’”

Whoa. What a harrowing comment to read now that we know he passed away midway through his stand-up tour. Bob’s cause of death has not been revealed at this time, and there’s been nothing to suggest he died as a result of battling COVID-19. He was said to be in good health up until he was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon. Cops did not see signs of foul play or drug use on the scene, so it remains unclear what led to his untimely passing. A medical examiner is currently investigating.

