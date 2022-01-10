Final Full House Cast Members Lori Loughlin & Jodie Sweetin Mourn Bob Saget Loss: 'Love You More'

Lori Loughlin and Jodie Sweetin have broken their silence on the devastating loss of their Full House co-star Bob Saget, who was found dead in an Orlando, Florida hotel on Sunday afternoon. His cause of death has not been confirmed, but authorities confirmed there were no signs of “foul play or drug use” on the scene. We recommend you grab some tissues because these tributes are truly heartbreaking…

For starters, Lori spoke to E! News on Monday, saying:

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

Lori and Bob were friends on and off camera beginning in 1987 when the sitcom first aired. They even remained close despite Loughlin’s controversial arrest during the college admissions scandal, in which she plead guilty, admitting to paying bribes to have her daughters admitted into USC as “members” of the rowing team. She was fired from the fifth season of the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, but the 65-year-old never said bad things about her to the press. Instead, he insisted he “loved her” and that they communicated via “carrier pigeon” throughout the ordeal while making an appearance on Today at the time. That’s a remarkable example of what a loyal friend he was.

Bob’s TV daughter Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, made things even more emotional when she penned a lengthy note about how wonderful the actor was to her throughout the years. Alongside a series of throwback photos, she reflected on Instagram:

“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you.’ Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more…'”

So many of the How I Met Your Mother alum’s friends and family members have shared similar sentiments. How special that he made sure those around him knew how much he loved them every chance he got! Sweetin, who grew close to Saget’s family over the years, continued:

“There are so many songs that I hear of and think of him… he introduced me to some of my favorite music through the years. Talking comedy bits with him. The love of standup and comedy history he shared. The hundreds of inside jokes we all had, the kind that only a family knows and that nobody else will ever understand or think is funny. Notes sessions on the show, sitting and laughing all together at the kitchen table on set. He and Dave [Coulier] dancing together at my 13th Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual. Spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes. The time I out ‘Bob’d’ Bob, with some joke I told. Him telling me he was proud of me. These are just a few of the special memories I hold in my heart and that keep playing on the carousel of memories in my mind.”

The tear-jerking message continued:

“Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far. He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy. He gave great hugs too. I would always say ‘you’re the best TV dad ever.’ And he was. I’ll miss you Bob.

I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer…

How Rude.”

Oof. Her character’s catchphrase hits differently after that heart-wrenching reflection.

A few hours later, the 39-year-old returned to IG to post a cast photo alongside a joint statement from the stars of Full House, which read:

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob. ~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate”

John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, series creator Jeff Franklin, and more have reposted the same statement, as well as shared their own tributes. Check out both of Jodie’s posts (below).

Wow. This is a tough loss for so many people! We’ll be keeping the Full House cast and crew as well as all Saget’s loved ones in our thought as they process this shocking death.

