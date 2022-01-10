Inside Bob Saget's Final Stand-Up Show Before Death: 'Really Heartfelt Two Hours'

Bob Saget was doing what he does best the day before his death — performing a heartfelt stand-up show for fans.

As we’ve reported, the Full House lead was in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Saturday to perform a show of his I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour the day before he passed away. According to audience member Doug Nickels who spoke with E! News on Monday, the show was a smash hit, the fan shared:

“He did what he does. It was amazing. Everything seemed great. He absolutely rocked the house. And I think he really felt that.”

Aw! Saget also seemed “very humbled by the fact that so many people were there to see him” during the event, in which he talked about cancel culture, his late friend Norm Macdonald, and his family, including his wife Kelly Rizzo and his adult children Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, whom he shares with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

In the celebrity’s final interview with News4Jax on Wednesday, he opened up about why he chose to hit up The Sunshine State for his tour, saying:

“We comedians have to go where comedy is loud and I’ve had great times in Florida, and I’m going back. It’s really a nice theater too [at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall], it’s small. It’s intimate.”

On the material he chose to include in this round of shows, the 65-year-old also shared:

“I really love doing standup now more than I ever have, and I don’t talk politics, I don’t talk religion, I just want to make people laugh and I don’t want dissension in the room. I just want to make people have a good time and have a good night out.”

While he loves to “really play with the audience,” he stuck to his guns about what he wanted to perform as well, explaining:

“I’m not as blue as I used to be. Some people go, ‘Saget, come on. I want Entourage Bob.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll throw him in there.’ But it’s really kind of different versions. It’s me. I’m just being myself more. I love it. I just love it.”

According to Doug, at one point in the show, the actor talked about his iconic Full House character Danny Tanner, saying (in Nickels’ words):

“’You all think I’m Danny Tanner. And that’s fine, but I’m not. But some of those things came through as an actor because I tried to be a good dad and I have three daughters.’ And he goes, ‘They’ve all become these amazing women because I think I actually was a pretty good dad. I didn’t think I was at the time. But when I look at them, I am.’ It was a really heartfelt two hours.”

He also spent a lot of time reminiscing on the time he proposed to his wife Kelly, whom he married in 2018. Doug recalled:

“He tells a story and goes, ‘I fumbled. I was nervous to ask this woman to marry me. She’s a lot younger than me.’ And he goes, ‘I hope I can spend the rest of my time on this earth with you.’”

That is so heartbreaking knowing what happened next…

The fan continued:

“She of course tells him to get on with it. He finishes the story and she says yes, and she’s crying.”

Bob then went on to explain the romantic moment was ruined when the duo called to tell their families about the engagement, the viewer added:

“He’s going, ‘In my mind I’m thinking we’re in Big Sur, there’s animals outside, and the fires going, and it’s nice, and we’re in bathrobes, and I’m gonna say this, and it’ll be a great moment, and she’s gonna come into my arms, and then we’re gonna go have intimate relations.’ He goes on, ‘It was three hours later,’ and he says that two of her friends he still can’t stand because they spent so much time on the phone with her.”

Interestingly, Nickels believed that Saget “seemed to be in perfect health” during the performance. As we’ve reported, the next day, Bob was found dead inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office insists “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” No cause of death has been released at this time – it is currently under investigation by the medical examiner.

You can watch Bob’s final on-camera interview in full (below).

Still so sad. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Bob Saget/Instagram & Dan Jackman/WENN]