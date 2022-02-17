Bob Saget's Death Was NOT Foul Play -- Authorities Rule Out Speculation Based On Injuries

There’s no mystery behind the tragic loss of Bob Saget. That’s what authorities want to make crystal clear on Wednesday.

We were all shocked to learn the TV icon’s passing was not a heart attack or other sudden death by natural causes — but rather an accident in which an untreated head injury caused internal bleeding and led to his death. The chief medical examiner of Florida’s Orange and Osceola counties released a report saying it was “most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head.” They determined he probably hit his head, thought little of it past the initial pain, and just went to sleep.

However, something about the report bothered folks.

The Full House star’s head injury was incredibly severe, resulting in subgaleal hemorrhage, linear fracture of the base of the skull, comminuted fractures, subdural hematoma, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and contusions. Too severe, some wondered, for just an accidental hit on the head.

Dr. Gavin Britz, neurosurgery chair at Houston Methodist, told The New York Times about the injuries:

“This is significant trauma. This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet.”

He said such a severe plow should have caused “significant pain” — making it unlikely the comedian would just shrug it off and go to sleep. He wasn’t the only one. CNN‘s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said:

“That takes a lot of force to do that. When I first saw this, if I knew nothing else about what had happened, you would think this was maybe someone who had fallen down the stairs and had several impacts to the head or been unrestrained in a car accident.”

With these kinds of highly qualified doctors seemingly voicing a second opinion about the likely cause of injury, it makes sense people would wonder.

Naturally, when a beloved figure is taken from us in such a random, unfair way, that leads the mind to search for meaning behind it, some kind of secret answer. Add to that the fact Bob’s family has asked for a temporary restraining order to block the release of photos and other information (which they were reportedly granted btw), and you have a recipe for rampant online speculation.

But law enforcement is standing their ground.

Sources with inside knowledge of the case spoke to TMZ and assured that law enforcement are absolutely certain no foul play was involved. No one else entered the room, and they feel totally confident the injury took place within the room. So they’ve determined, as awful as it is, that he simply fell backward and hit his head quite hard, in exactly the wrong way.

Authorities are convinced, based on examining the bed, that while much of the headboard is padded, he struck a portion that was not, and that hit on solid wood was enough to cause the fractures.

Again, we know it’s awful, and for some truly difficult to accept… but they’re sure there was no foul play. Hopefully the viral chatter can pass now so his friends and family can mourn in peace.

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube.]