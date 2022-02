Does YouTube break musicians anymore? Or is it just on TikTok?

Dodie has been doing the YouTube thing for many years now – and no one does it better!

The Brit deserves to be on a major label and major herself!

Such a gifted songwriter!

Her song Rainbow is both intimate and grand. The strings!!! Tug right at our heart!

This reminds us of Perezcious fave Badly Drawn Boy!

Check it out above!

