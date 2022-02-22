Bob Saget's Death Leads Actress Who Played His Sister To Get Head Checked After Nasty Fall

Bob Saget’s shocking cause of death has now inspired one of his friends to seek medical attention after suffering an accident of her own. Actress Dana Delany shared a photo of herself with a nasty black eye on Twitter Friday (above), joking:

“You should see the other guy.”

But after much alarm from fans, the 65-year-old returned to the bird app to share what had happened.

According to the Body of Proof alum, she fell down a set of iron stairs and hit her head — which reminded her of the Full House star’s cause of death. Dana reflected:

“I fell down some iron stairs head first (totally sober!) & all I could think of was poor Bob Saget. So I grabbed the handrail with my face. I was afraid it was fractured but thankfully, no. The folks at St John’s emergency took great care of me. ”

As Perezcious readers know, the actor passed away last month after accidentally suffering “blunt head trauma” during a likely “unwitnessed fall,” according to an autopsy report. No foul play was suspected in the incident, and Bob seemingly didn’t think the injury was too serious since he didn’t seek medical attention. The cause of death was a complete surprise to most fans. We suppose the one silver lining is that now people are more cautious when they hit their heads, such as in Dana’s case.

The China Beach star was one of Bob’s close friends who has been deeply grieving his loss since the tragic news made headlines. She starred in the 1996 TV movie For Hope, which was written and directed by Saget. Dana portrayed the actor’s late sister Gay who died of scleroderma.

After the project, they remained friends “for 35 years.” In an interview following his death, the Desperate Housewives lead said that she was going through “a well of deep emotion,” telling The Hollywood Reporter:

“Bob was one of those guys that you could just call out of the blue and get right back into the groove.”

But like many of the stand-up comedian’s besties, she was able to find the humor amid the heartbreaking situation as well, adding:

“I’m so unhappy that I can’t pick up the phone now to call him and say how ridiculous it is that he’s dead. Bob would think it’s so absurd.”

We’re so glad Dana is okay! Judging by the look of her bruise, it was absolutely the right thing she got checked out by professionals!

