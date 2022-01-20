Kelly Rizzo Fights Tears Remembering Final Conversation With Husband Bob Saget

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo is ready to share the many things that made her husband so “wonderful.”

After taking time to process his shocking death in private, the blogger just sat down for her first major interview since the beloved Full House star’s passing on January 9. In a sneak peek of the emotional sit-down with TODAY released on Wednesday, Kelly was seen speaking to Hoda Kotb via video chat.

Related: America’s Funniest Home Videos Honors Bob Saget With Sweet Throwback Video — WATCH!

To start, the host asked:

“Who was the Bob Saget like at dinner when there was no audience? When there was no one around, no one to make laugh, what was that guy like?”

Exactly the same, Kelly shared:

“He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good. I mean, if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts.”

As many of his friends have hinted at in their tributes, Saget was an incredible guy who spread love wherever he went. Kelly added on to that, saying:

“Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was ‘just treat everybody with kindness’ because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be. And so he always was just so kind and loving to everybody.”

Getting emotional, the journalist insisted the actor was “the best man I’ve ever known in my life,” the 42-year-old continued:

“He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy.'”

TOMORROW: @EatTravelRock joins @HodaKotb for an emotional interview following the death of her husband Bob Saget. Tune in for more of their conversation tomorrow morning on @TODAYShow. pic.twitter.com/vzNlb0NPzq — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) January 19, 2022

During the full interview which came out Thursday, Kelly revealed their last conversation:

“I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly,’ and he said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ It was just all love.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Rizzo shared that when Bob was on tour, he always wanted to get home as quick as possible:

“He loved to sleep in, but when he was away, he would… go to bed at two and wake up at four, so he could be on the 6 a.m. flight, so he could come home and we could spend time together,” she said through tears. “That’s why this is so heartbreaking. But, at the same time, I know that second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest. There was nothing left unsaid and nothing left on the table. Those are things that I’m just trying to hold on to.” She also confessed that he was SO happy at the time of his passing: “He was just thrilled to be back out on the road,” she said. “He was also very sensitive, and just all the weight of everything going on in the world right now, it was just weighing very heavily on him. That’s why he felt more compelled than ever to make people laugh and bring people together. And he did it up until the very last moment.”

That is certainly what has made this death so hard for many of Bob’s closest friends. As Perezcious readers know, the How I Met Your Mother alum tragically passed away earlier this month while in Florida for a comedy tour. No cause of death has been revealed yet. He was 65.

Related: John Stamos’ Grief Comes In Waves, Says He Deeply Misses Bob Saget’s Texts

The sudden loss has rocked Hollywood, especially those in the Full House franchise who are finding it hard to say goodbye to their TV family’s patriarch. An intimate funeral was held for Bob on Friday in California, after which Kelly took to Instagram to share an impassioned message about her late husband, her first lengthy tribute to him since his death. At the time, she expressed:

“How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him.”

So sweet.

Watch the full interview here:

“He always was just so kind and loving to everybody. He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life.”@hodakotb speaks with Kelly Rizzo (@EatTravelRock), the late Bob Saget’s wife, who is opening up about the sudden loss of her husband. pic.twitter.com/Jb24ucQZ4o — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2022

Sending so much love to Kelly as she continues to mourn! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Brian To/WENN & Today]