Full House Cast – Including Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen – Gathered To Pay Their Respects At Bob Saget’s Funeral

Bob Saget was surrounded by his loved ones – including the cast of Full House — when he was laid to rest.

According to TMZ, hundreds gathered at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Hollywood Hills on Friday to mourn the sudden loss of the late comedian. Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played his daughters on the beloved sitcom, were all in attendance. Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were also present. Meanwhile, co-stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier served as pallbearers during the procession.

Several other of the actor’s famous friends came to pay their respects, including John Mayer, Dave Chappelle, Norman Lear, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock, and Judd Apatow. A source shared with Us Weekly about the private memorial, saying:

“There were lots of tears, of course, but so much laughter too. It was a perfect goodbye to Bob.”

Related: John Stamos’ Grief Comes In Waves, Says He Deeply Misses Bob Saget’s Text Messages

It surely must have been a difficult and painful time for many in attendance. Before the service, Stamos expressed how the service was going to “be the hardest day of my life” on Twitter, adding:

“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

As we previously reported, Saget was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, just hours after finishing up a stand-up comedy show just outside of Jacksonville. He was only 65 years old. No cause of death has been determined at this time, but the medical examiner previously claimed there was “no evidence of drug use or foul play.”

Following the news of his death, several of his Full House castmates penned heartbreaking tributes to the comedian, including the Olsen twins. The sisters said in a statement at the time:

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Cameron Bure shared several tributes on social media, including one where she called her TV dad the “the glue” of the cast:

“We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Coulier then posted several throwback pics with Saget on Thursday, writing alongside them:

“I met Bob when I was 18 years old. I didn’t know then that two, struggling standup comics would end up being brothers forever. I wish I could lean on you right now through all these tears. I love you.”

Our hearts go out to all of his friends and family during this time. Rest in peace, Bob Saget…

[Image via Rob Rich/WENN, MEGA/WENN, FayesVision/WENN]