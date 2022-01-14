John Stamos' Grief Comes In Waves, Says He Deeply Misses Bob Saget's Texts

John Stamos got candid about the mourning process just days after the death of his longtime friend, Bob Saget.

On Thursday, the 58-year-old actor opened up about struggling with the sudden loss of his Full House co-star in an emotional post on Twitter, admitting how his grief “comes in waves” most of the time:

“The mornings are hard. Middle of day comes in waves. Mostly bad. Nighttime is hard.”

Stamos then recalled one of the small aspects of their friendship that he has come to miss since Saget’s passing: his early morning text messages. He continued:

“I miss getting a text from him right now. Me answering. Him saying he’s too tired to respond. Me saying, ‘Then why’d you text me so early?’”

We cannot imagine how hard this must be for John right now…

The post marked the latest tribute from Stamos, who was amongst the first of his cast members to react to the shocking announcement of the 65-year-old’s death at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday. He took to Twitter shortly after the news broke, expressing how “broken,” “gutted,” and “in complete and utter shock” he was at the time.

Stamos later shared a long and heartbreaking tribute, in which he shared a picture of himself and Saget, confessing how he is “not ready to accept that he’s gone – I’m not going to say goodbye yet.” The Glee alum then added that he’s “going to imagine” that America’s Funniest Home Videos host was still performing standup comedy and bringing laughter to people instead, expressing:

“I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep.”

Stamos continued:

“On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn’t need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart. And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends. God, he loves us all so much. And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll all meet again – and he’s smiling. I know in my heart he’s smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before.

He then concluded with this gut-wrenching line:

“I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”

We are continuing to send our love to John and Saget’s family as they mourn this difficult loss.

