Bow Wow Criticized For Wishing His Baby Momma Got Run Over By A Truck: 'That’s Disgusting'

Bow Wow is facing backlash after hopping on social media with a hateful wish — directed towards his baby momma!

On Wednesday, The Shade Room obtained a screenshot from a since-deleted Instagram Story the Like You rapper posted that detailed some pretty disturbing inner thoughts… He said he wished Olivia Sky, the mother of his 3-year-old child Stone, would be hit by a truck! The post reads:

“I WISH MY BABY MOTHER GOT RAN OVER BY A MACK TRUCK ”

Related: Selena Gomez Is Retiring From Music?!

He clarified that he wasn’t speaking about the mother of his first child, Joie Chavis, adding:

“NOT JOIE THE BUM BITCH YALL DONT LNOW [sic]”

WTF?!

In the comments, fans weren’t impressed at ALL, condemning him for wishing such a hateful thing over the woman that gave his child life:

“That’s disgusting and very ignorant thing to say about the mother to your kid!!” “Little bow wow, you just don’t know the impact of domestic violence across the globe” “Thinking it is crazy. Posting it for millions of people to see is even crazier” “Posting them kinda stuff gonna get her full custody and 20k per month child support smh”

He, however, clearly hadn’t cooled off after posting and deleting the hateful comment, doubling down in the comments:

“BYRON IN REAL LIFE ! ”

This was seemingly in reference to his Madea’s Big Happy Family character Byron, whose baby momma used his child support money for herself.

Not a good look for Bow Wow… We just hope Olivia stays as far away from him as she can!

Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via AveryB/YouTube & Olivia Sky/Instagram]