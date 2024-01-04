Here's How Kelly Clarkson Lost All That Weight -- And It Ain't Ozempic!

Kelly Clarkson found a sustainable and realistic way to lose weight and take back control of her overall health and fitness… and it had nothing to do with Ozempic!

The American Idol alum opened up to People this week in their cover story on her life and career. As we’ve been reporting, she’s gotten pretty candid about how difficult her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was on her mental health and emotional well-being. And now, she’s getting real about her physical health, too!

Speaking about how she lost weight (and kept it off!), the 41-year-old crooner revealed that she didn’t use Ozempic or any other weight loss or appetite suppressant drugs for a boost. Instead, she went with the tried and true method of… drum roll please… listening to her doctor and doing as ordered!! Kelly noted:

“I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — [there were] a couple years I didn’t.”

The Since U Been Gone singer added:

“And 90% of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Clarkson has long denied using Ozempic for weight loss. And she doubled down on that in her People chat this time around, explaining how she cut out bad foods, exercised more upon moving to NYC with her talk show, and only occasionally splurges. Referencing her kids — daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington, 7 — the performer said:

“I still splurge. The other night I had a frozen yogurt with my daughter, and it was magical.”

Awww! Splurging and having fun… but within limits recommended by her doctor. Sound advice for all of us!

