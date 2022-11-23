Accomplice Confessed -- Says Mother Killed 'Demonic' Son & They Dumped Him In A Suitcase

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is one of the most horrific cases of 2022 — which is saying something. And the latest details don’t make it any better.

The nation was shocked in April when a suitcase was found on the side of the road in the small town of Sellersburg, Indiana — with the mutilated remains of a small child stuffed inside. The grisly discovery led to a long, hard investigation. It took six months just to identify the child inside as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, but once authorities had that, it wasn’t long until they landed on his mother as the chief suspect.

Back on October 14 arrest warrants were issued for Cairo’s mother, Dejaune Anderson (inset, left), and her friend Dawn Coleman (inset, right) based on evidence they were in the area and had handled the bags Cairo was wrapped in. Later evidence showed Dejaune had posted some extremely disturbing things on social media about her son — like he had “a very powerful demonic force” in him and she needed an exorcism. She wrote that she had survived attacks from her son, who was in actuality not a 5-year-old boy but a 100-year-old demon:

“Stop getting caught up in the vessels of this realm. You guys get caught up with how old the body is, if they adult and kids, etc. Don’t even know it’s a full-grown demon in the child body telling you what to do because you didn’t choose your soul. Better start using your 3rd eye.”

Truly horrifying stuff.

Dejaune is still on the run, but Dawn was caught on October 19 in San Francisco. And according to the latest reports, she confessed to everything. Fox19 reports that Coleman told police after her arrest that she’d been traveling the country with Dejaune and Cairo — for whom she sometimes babysat. According to a police affidavit obtained by multiple outlets, she described the day she walked in on Dejaune on top of her son, who was facedown dead on the mattress. Not only was he already dead when she got there, she said, her friend had already gotten the trash bags ready for the disposal. Dejaune asked Dawn to help her stuff the tiny body into a suitcase and dump it, and she did.

Like we said, the confirmation doesn’t really give any closure here. Not in this case.

Even having admitted to her part in the crime, Dawn was supposedly caught off guard by the charges against her. The 40-year-old appeared in court on Monday to face charges of neglect of a dependent causing death and, she was allegedly surprised to learn, aiding murder. All in all she faces up to 100 years in prison. She pleaded not guilty and her bail was set at $5 million, so we assume she won’t be getting out any time soon.

In the meantime, Dejaune continues to evade capture. Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls told Fox19 they’re “confident” they’ll get her soon:

“Nobody can hide forever… it is possible, there have been a few in history, but only a few so I’m confident we will find her or she will show up on the radar someplace.”

That actually may have made us feel less confident if we’re being honest. But with a case this widely known, she really can’t hide for that long… right?

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

