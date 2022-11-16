Inside Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's ELECTRIC Chemistry!

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have some seriously good chemistry!

Ever since the Saturday Night Live alum and Gone Girl actress were spotted out and about in Brooklyn this past weekend, fans have been glued to their cell phones to see what’s next! In the short time since their sighting first hit social media, insiders have been revealing key details about how easily they’ve connected thus far.

And this new info is only going further in that realm!

According to “a source close to Emily” who spoke to E! News on Tuesday afternoon, the supermodel has already “gone on a few dates” with the Meet Cute star around New York City. While the insider stopped short of calling this a full-on relationship (yet?!), they did dish key deets about how there is some (super-recent) history here.

As it turns out, despite knowing each other “for years,” the duo just reconnected and started pursuing each other in the last few weeks:

“Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up.”

That makes sense, of course. Pete was with Kim Kardashian for much of the last year before their split in August — and he was connected to Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande, among others, before that. Meanwhile, Emily was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares 20-month-old son Sylvester, before she filed for divorce a few months ago. So they never really had an opportunity to connect on a deeper level.

But now?! Well, here we go!

The insider explained how well things are going between the two stars, saying:

“Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with. Emily thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now.”

Clearly!!

Just don’t count on a full-on relationship confirmation any time soon. After all, EmRata was previously linked to Brad Pitt a few weeks ago. And she was spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo, as well. Combine those with her venture into Pete’s world, and it’s clear the My Body author isn’t looking for anything serious right now.

This insider confirmed as much, telling the news outlet:

“She’s not exclusively dating anyone and is having fun. Emily is in her ‘single girl era’ and wants to see what’s out there.”

So there you have it! Sounds like Pete and EmRata are seriously vibing… just don’t count on anything more coming out of it. We think?!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]