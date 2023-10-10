Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are Just ‘Having Fun’ Right Now -- But Could Be Open To More??

What exactly is going on with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper?

By now, we’re sure you’ve heard the A-listers were spotted together on a dinner date in New York last week, which ended with them riding off in the same vehicle. Then, over the weekend, the two were caught coming home from a secret (romantic?) getaway — and according to TMZ, they again rode off in the same rig! So what’s going on?

Related: Kyle Richards’ Estranged Husband Dating An Actress?! You Won’t Believe This Twist!

On Monday, a source dished to People that as of now, the two are just “having fun.”

“They are having fun. She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all.”

This definitely aligns with what she said about BCoop’s pal Leonardo DiCaprio back in June! However, the difference here is she’s apparently “had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while,” and per the source, is potentially innerested in seeing where it goes!

Ooh la la!

The insider told the outlet:

“[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.”

Gigi, of course, shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, while Bradley shares 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex Irina Shayk. So they really do have some stuff in common… thus, could they be the next celeb power couple?!?!

On top of all that, it sounds like Gigi is also looking to potentially expand her career to a new medium: acting! If that’s the case, picking Bradley’s brain could be super helpful… he is one of the biggest stars AND directors in this biz right now!

What do you think of these two together, Perezcious readers? Will their fling blossom into something more, or remain just a bit of “fun”? Let us know in the comments below!

[Images via Gigi Hadid/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]