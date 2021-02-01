RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke celebrates one year of sobriety!

We couldn’t be happier for Braunwyn Windham-Burke for this one!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star posted an inspirational set of pictures on Saturday, celebrating one year of sobriety! She’s clean, clear, under control, and living her very best life! You love to see it!

The 43-year-old reality TV star and her husband, Sean, each posted pictures from a special oceanside photo shoot the pair enjoyed during the late afternoon hours just as the sun was reaching its best point.

As you can see (below), the pair were all smiles as they enjoyed the important milestone and, yes, kept taking it one day at a time:

Very cute! Love to see those smiles!

Sean shared more from another angle, shot at the Montage Laguna Beach, as you can see:

So much love and support!

“So happy we are where we are today” — that got us right in the feels! Awww!

