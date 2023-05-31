Pageant Runner-Up's Husband Storms Stage & SMASHES Winner's Crown In Shocking Viral Video!

Talk about poor sportsmanship!

Things got heated at a beauty pageant in Brazil over the weekend! Obviously tensions were high at 2023’s annual Miss Gay Mato Grosso pageant on Saturday as the final two ladies stood onstage ready to find out who would be taking home the crown. Miss Várzea Grande Emannuelly Belini and Miss Cuiabá Nathally Becker stood hand-in-hand when the host announced the first place prize went to… Miss Váreza Grande.

The crowd erupted into cheers, and the ladies seemed to be good sports, hugging and leaning into each other when the host went to put the crown on the winner — but Miss Cuiabá’s husband wasn’t feeling as sweet…

While the crown was being lowered onto Emannuelly’s head, Nathally’s husband ran onto the stage, ripped the tiara out of the host’s hands, and smashed it angrily onto the ground. A video of the moment shared by SBT News, which has since gone viral, captures the madness of this moment — you can see how the crowd goes from cheering to being stunned and frozen!

The runner-up’s hubby wasn’t done with his little tantrum yet, though. He appeared to grab his wife by her wrist in an attempt to pull her off stage — then ended up turning around and picking up the crown and smashing it to the floor AGAIN. At this point, gasps and screams could be heard from the audience as a man tried to get Becker’s husband to leave — but he continued to shout and retaliate against the pageant staff. Eventually, security had to be called to remove him from the stage before he caused any more trouble.

Yeesh… Is it really that serious, guys?

On Monday the pageant’s official Instagram account posted a statement regarding the incident. In Portuguese, they stated they’d be taking legal action against the man:

“We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss, when the partner of Miss Cuiabá…invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown. We would like to inform you that the legal team for our contest has been contacted and will take the appropriate legal measure.”

Continuing, they extended their sympathies to BOTH Belini and Becker — emphasizing that Nathally was not considered to be at fault for her husband’s behavior:

“We sympathize with the elected Miss, as well as with the Miss who was in second place, since she is not responsible for … attitudes of third parties.”

This event is all too similar to how in 2021 Mrs. World ripped Mrs. Sri Lanka‘s crown right from her head on live TV just minutes after she won! These pageants sure can stir up some wild drama!

