Scott Disick Seems To Be In A Good Place As Insiders Share New Details About His KarJenner Status

Scott Disick is entering his 40th year with a renewed focus on the things that matter most in his life.

The KUWTK alum just turned 40 late last week, of course. As we reported at the time, Lord Disick was welcomed into his fifth (!) decade of life with gushing Instagram posts made by several members of the KarJenner family. You know you’ve hit it big when Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner are writing lovely messages about you! LOLz!

But beyond the birthday love, insiders are sharing new details about where the Talentless founder fits in the KarJenner world. And right now, the dad of three appears to hold a pretty optimistic place in the pantheon.

This week, People published interesting new info from a KarJenner family insider who offered up heartwarming news about the “Lord.” For one, the source claimed to the mag in its new report, Scott is enjoying where he is in life right now as his 40th year takes shape:

“He’s in a good place and feeling a sense of peace going into a new decade.”

We love to hear that!

Of course, much of the last decade of Scott’s life centered around the ongoing interplay with him and ex-partner-slash-baby momma Kourtney Kardashian. The duo shares three little ones — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — and for a few years up until recently, there was always fan optimism that they might one day get back together.

But that didn’t happen. And that especially wasn’t going to happen after Kourt infamously linked up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Now that the 44-year-old woman is married to the rock star, the last year-plus has seen Scott very much on the outs within family circles.

The insider explained how that played for Lord Disick, revealing:

“For a long time he assumed things would work out with Kourtney and one day they’d be back together. It was really hard to see her move quickly with Travis, and he was pretty immature about it at first.”

But now, after months of difficult reactions to the Poosh founder’s new romance, Scott has turned a corner:

“But he’s finally accepted it and has moved on. He and Kourtney have a different relationship now obviously, but they are still great coparents.”

That’s really good to hear. And with Scott actively co-parenting all three of his children with Kourt, he ain’t going anywhere.

In fact, much like Tristan Thompson with Khloé and Kanye West with Kim Kardashian, the presence of the kids and that family focus means Scott will pretty much always be around:

“He’s a very hands-on dad and that’s the biggest part of his life now. He’s still very close with everyone, and like with Tristan and Kanye, Kris, Kim and Khloé will always consider him to be part of the family despite any ups and downs.”

Honestly, that’s the way it should be. It sounds like Scott is back on very good terms with the KarJenner fam after some rocky times in the last couple years.

Now, we just want Todd Kraines to make his triumphant (and lasting) return! LOLz!!

What do U make of these details about Lord Disick’s current status, Perezcious readers??

