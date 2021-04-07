Watch Mrs World SNATCH Mrs Sri Lanka's Crown Just Moments After Win -- Over Accusation She's Divorced!

This is unbelievable!

The Mrs Sri Lanka competition this year had more drama than any reality TV show we’ve seen in years, with the winner crowned champion only to have the crown literally ripped from her head minutes later!

Video footage of the painful incident is making its rounds online right now after the shocking Sunday night event. Seriously, you have GOT to see this to believe it!

It all started when Pushpika De Silva was announced the winner of the competition, and the crowd applauded as inspiring music blared and confetti took over the stage. The outgoing Mrs Sri Lanka — and reigning Mrs World — Carolin Jurie walked over and placed the crown on De Silva’s head.

Mere moments later, though, as De Silva was waving to the crowd and had barely begun to bask in the glow of her victory, Jurie took the microphone back and made a shocking announcement!

She stopped the celebration and declared:

“I have a small request as for the Mrs World. There is a rule that you all have to be married and not divorced. So I’m taking my first steps and saying that the crown goes to the first runner up.”

WHAT?!

Suddenly, with that statement out in public, Jurie ripped the crown off De Silva’s head and went over to place it on the first runner-up, who by then was in tears. Humiliated (as you’d expect), De Silva quickly walked off stage, trying to get away from the madness.

Seriously, watch the whole thing go down in this incredible four-minute video showing the entire incident (below):

Crazy, right! And it gets EVEN CRAZIER!

After the pageant, organizers later confirmed that De Silva was not actually divorced, like Jurie had claimed! Because of that, the winner hadn’t actually broken any rules, and thus, she was the rightful Mrs Sri Lanka as she’d been crowned in the first place, and not the runner-up!

Double twist!

Chandimal Jayasinghe, the national director of the Mrs Sri Lanka World competition, confirmed to the BBC on Tuesday that the crown had been returned to De Silva, and she was once again confirmed as the rightful winner.

As for Jurie, the reigning champ who staged the bizarre and aggressive coup attempt, Jayasinghe did not hold back in criticizing her for her on-stage actions, saying (below):

“We are disappointed. It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs World organization has already begun an investigation on the matter.”

Whoa!

In a press conference about the ordeal, De Silva confirmed that she is a single mom — BBC reports her as being separated, but not divorced — and she wrote (below):

“There are a lot of single mums like me today who are suffering in Sri Lanka. This crown is dedicated to those women, those single mums who are suffering to raise their kids alone.”

Wow!

She also revealed in a Facebook post after the fact that she went to the hospital with “a head injury” due to the crown snatching, and is considering taking legal action. Judging by the video (above), it’s hard to know what the head injury may be or why it required a trip to the hospital. Maybe she caught some hair and yanked it out? If so, DAMN!

What do U make of this wild situation, Perezcious readers?! That poor pageant winner! The poor runner-up! And the reigning champ who staged the whole divorce announcement drama… BIG YIKES!

Sound OFF with your take on this craziness down in the comments (below)!

