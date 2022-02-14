Alyssa Scott Reveals The Last Words She Said To Her & Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen In Heartbreaking Valentine’s Day Post

The holidays are so, so tough when you’re missing a loved one. Alyssa Scott is one momma who is feeling that pain Monday as the world celebrates Valentine’s Day.

On Sunday, the model took to Instagram to share the cutest photos of her late baby boy Zen, who passed away last year at just five months old. Dressed in a teddy bear onesie with lipstick kisses over his face, the baby lies on a bed in a series of photos posted to the ‘gram over the weekend. Alyssa reflected:

“I can imagine us the night before Valentine’s Day filling out cards to hand to your classmates. All signed with your handwriting.. I know it would say: love, Zen. Every letter written with your tiny little hand.”

Oh, how we wish she could have gotten to live this in real life.

Unfortunately, this is just one of many experiences the family will never get to share, Scott added:

“I often think about your voice. The sound of you saying ‘I love you mom’ Words I will never hear, But still feel to this day. I know you love me, Zen. You are everywhere. I see you in everything beautiful. When I hear a baby giggle, when I see children playing. You are there.”

Nick Cannon’s baby momma then went on to reveal the very last words she expressed to their son before his death, saying:

“If I had one wish it would be to hold you. I know everything around me would stand still. It would be just you and me. My last words to you were ‘I’m here, I love you’. That will ring true until the end of time.. I’m here and I love you baby. Im just missing you extra today. My son. You are all of my dreams realized.”

Take a look at the emotional post in full (below).

He was so adorable!

As Perezcious readers know, the actor announced the heartbreaking death of his seventh child on December 7 during a sad episode of his talk show The Nick Cannon Show. The dad explained that their son had been taken to the doctor’s for a check-up when they discover he “had another condition,” noting:

“His head was starting to get big. When we found out it was more, they called it a malignant tumor in his head. Immediately, we had to have surgery. Brain surgery.”

Zen suffered from Hydrocephalus, a type of brain cancer that involves “the buildup of fluid” in the head, according to the Mayo Clinic. The 41-year-old continued:

“The process sped up. If anybody knows how cancer is, it was cancer in the brain. And the tumor began to grow a lot faster.”

Zen spent his last day with his parents on the beach before passing away on December 5. The duo has remained so strong in the wake of the tragedy, but we know days like today must be so hard. We’re sending Alyssa and Nick extra love this Valentine’s!

