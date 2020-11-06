Brian Austin Green Finally Speaks Out After That Megan Fox Thrashing

Brian Austin Green has finally responded to his baby momma drama — in a very subtle way.

ICYMI, his ex-wife and mother of 3 of his 4 children Megan Fox had some harsh criticism for how he featured the kids on Instagram, essentially saying he’s pretending to be a better father for social media. After that, exes Vanessa Marcil and Courtney Stodden joined in the online pile-on.

Thus far BAG’s only response had been to delete the original IG photo on which Megan had posted her comment. Now he’s finally saying something, however low-key.

In a video entitled, “‘Life at home while the kids are at school’ :),” the 90210 alum showed off his backyard chicken coop before directly addressing the fans. Not making much eye contact with the camera, he said:

“I wanted to thank everyone who’s come on my page and been supportive of everything. It’s extremely kind and really appreciated.”

He went on to briefly mention the recent election before adding:

“Be kind to each other, love each other.”

Always good advice.

This is a pretty innocuous message, but now that Megan’s accused him of using social media to “[feed] the pervasive narrative” that she’s an “absent mother” and he “the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” we have to side-eye the situation a little bit. Did he choose to thank fans from his chicken coop to further promote a folksy, down to earth dad image?

In fairness to him, it’s not unusual for the 47-year-old to talk directly to his followers via his podcast, videos, or IG Lives. Maybe we shouldn’t read too much into it?

There were certainly plenty of supportive comments for the chicken coop video, many slamming the Transformers star for taking the parental disagreement public. But a source told E! News that Megan felt she had no choice. They explained:

“She feels like he crossed a line and that something needed to be said publicly so that maybe he will think about what he’s doing.”

The insider claimed BAG has been “bitter” about the breakup and “constantly trying to get under her skin to get some sort of attention or reaction.” If that was his goal, well, he clearly succeeded! The source added:

“She reached her breaking point and has had enough of Brian’s games. She is incredibly frustrated that he’s trying to make her look like a bad mom and decided to call him out on it. She especially hates that he’s using the kids to try and get back at her.”

Yeah, whatever’s going on behind the scenes, these two need to keep their kids out of the drama. It’s a shame, too, since the former 90s heartthrob had previously expressed a positive co-parenting relationship with the 34-year-old.

We hope they manage to work things out — and for their kids’ sakes, do so privately!

