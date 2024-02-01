Travis Kelce Reveals Exactly When Taylor Swift Relationship Started!

Travis Kelce is a really modest guy. When he shot his shot with Taylor Swift and failed completely, he was willing to tell the whole story! But when they actually started hanging out, he shut right the heck up!

It was some solid play calling from the tight end, as it allowed the couple to get to know one another before the media circus started attacking them.

But how long did they have before we knew anything?? During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Trav clarified for the boys that he didn’t just ask a pop star out of the blue to fly in and root for him and the Kansas City Chiefs. He revealed:

“We had known each other for close to a month up to that point.”

Travis had previously revealed he asked Tay to come to the game on the same show, telling McAfee:

“I told her ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which one’s a little more lit.'”

But that was NOT like the friendship bracelet thing! He added, laughing:

“It wasn’t just an out-of-the-blue, ‘Hey, come to the game.'”

So now we know they’d been together about a month at that point. That first game Taylor attended was on September 24, 2023. So that means they’d been hanging out since late August! Hmm.

Taylor had previously addressed how it all started in her Time interview, but she was even more vague than Travis about the dates. She revealed:

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell … We started hanging out right after that.”

That New Heights podcast ep was on July 26. So it seems it took about a month for all the machinery — including, perhaps, Tay’s cousin’s intervention — to get the pair hanging out. But in that month, they very quickly became an item. She continued:

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

LOLz! So we don’t know their exact anniversary or anything yet, but we’re zeroing in. Late August. That means they’ve been together just over five months now. It seems to be going great, but you know what? It may be a bit premature to speculate about engagement after all.

