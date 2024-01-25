Tori Spelling Reveals Luke Perry Once 'Confided In' Her About Secretly Dating Madonna!

Tori Spelling is spilling the tea on Luke Perry‘s fling with Madonna!

On the new episode of her podcast 90210MG with Jennie Garth, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed her late co-star told her he was dating the pop icon while on the set of their hit Fox series (which ran from 1990 to 2000). Gushing about the fond memory, Tori dished:

“I will never forget him pulling me into his dressing room and telling me. I felt so confided in. ‘Oh, my God, he’s telling me about Madonna.’”

And he didn’t just fill her in on some good gossip, he actually had some proof of the romp, she added:

“Remember how we used to have answering machines, you guys? He played me a message from her. I was like, ‘You’re the coolest person in the whole world. One, cause you’re Luke Perry, and two, because Madonna wants you.’”

Hah! Hilariously, Jennie then wondered if she was filled into the romance at the time, asking, “Did I know that?” Her podcast co-host teased:

“Jen, we kept these things from you because [that’s something] you would want to hear.”

LOLz! Poor Jennie! She missed out on the good tea at the time!

If you don’t know, Madonna and Luke actually sparked romance rumors back in the day. Per a Vanity Fair cover story in 1992, the actor and singer met at an event held by the American Foundation for AIDS Research. The Material Girl artist was supposed to be presented with an award by Elizabeth Taylor, but she came down with the flu, so last minute, the Queen of Pop called up the heartthrob. The Riverdale alum reportedly thought it was a joke at first — but when he realized it was real, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

He went to the event after opening the play Love Letters the same night. And when he walked on stage to hand off the award, Madonna greeted him with a kiss! Obviously, the rumor mill started churning after that! But it’s unclear how long their rumored relationship lasted. By 1993, Luke had already moved on with Rachel Sharpe, whom he married and welcomed kids Jack, 26, and Sophie, 24, with before divorcing in 2003. Madonna linked up with Dennis Rodman and Carlos Leon before later briefly marrying Guy Ritchie while building a large family of her own.

Still, it’s so sweet that Luke confided in Tori back in the day!! Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Nikki Nelson/Ivan Nikolov/WENN/MEGA]