Netflix Mocks Love Is Blind Star Chelsea Blackwell's Megan Fox Comment With New Billboard -- And Fans HATE It!

Netflix is taking aim at one of Love is Blind‘s most infamous season six contestants — and fans aren’t wild about it!

As you know, flight attendant Chelsea Blackwell made waves in the pods this season when she told future fiancé Jimmy Presnell how “people say I look like Megan Fox.” The shock came, of course, when Jimmy later met her in person and found out what we all knew from watching the show: she’s beautiful, gorgeous even, but she doesn’t look like Machine Gun Kelly‘s lady love — not even a little bit!

And now that the Megan Fox moment is mega-viral, updates are here!! On Wednesday, Netflix’s Instagram account shared a photo of a billboard in El Lay. As you can see (below), the billboard lampoons Chelsea’s comment by comparing itself to another iconic sign, saying in massive lettering:

“People say I look like the Hollywood sign”

Oof!

Surprisingly it garnered a divided reaction. Plenty of fans took to the comments to praise the clever marketing ploy:

“At this point I feel sorry for Jimmy. Chelsea needs in-patient therapy.” “This is TOO brilliant omfg” “Give marketing a raise” “Megan Fox from Alibaba… never seen a girl so insecure like her.”

That list includes Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, by the way, who dropped multiple skull emojis in a comment! But other fans weren’t so kind to Netflix for poking fun at Chelsea:

“An entire corporation targeting one woman… on her appearance” “I don’t like her but this is just mean…” “Not the vibe guys.” “As much as this might be funny it’s also low key bullying js” “Let’s call this what it is, rude and disrespectful and mean girl activity.” “Wowza… feeling pretty bad for Chelsea these days. Shes getting dragged through the mud for that comment” “Wow! As much as I don’t like her on the show — this is so mean for a company to post… just wow!”

Damn!!

As for Chelsea herself, she’s already responded! Not long after Netflix posted the picture, she took to her IG Stories with a re-post of the snap and a message of her own:

“I did my service”

Hmmm…

Not exactly overly excited, right?. And we can’t blame her! Especially since Chelsea started therapy after going on the show!! Thoughts?? Share ’em (below)!!

