Love Is Blind Conspiracy Theory Alert! Fans Believe Show Is STAGED After Alleged Script Was Spotted In The Pods!

Has Love Is Blind been staged all this time?! That’s what some fans think now!

Over the past three seasons, a conspiracy theory has been circulating about the popular Netflix show. Fans believe the series has been scripted all along! It started in Season 3 when viewers saw Cole Barnett’s notebook had a printed-out sheet that many thought was a script for him. As one social media user put it:

“Watching Love is Blind I realized Cole’s notebook seems to have a printed out sheet glued in. Could it be a script? Do they have access to computers/printers for their notes? Does Cole bullet journal/scrapbook? I have so many questions.”

No one addressed the rumor at the time. Since then, the theory has only continued to ramp up, especially when fans noticed a printed-out sheet in a scene on Season 6 of Love Is Blind once again! Viewers spotted Jessica Vestal had a notebook on her lap while on a pod date with Jimmy Presnell earlier this season. But what caught their eye in the journal? Her book was oddly filled with typed-up text! And it appeared to be on several pages! This led fans to believe she wasn’t taking notes in the journal at all! Instead, they feel she was reading lines! Check it out (below):

Whoa…

Could that really be a script? That certainly would defeat the whole reality part of reality television!

But now, a production source has come forward to set the record straight. Despite the speculation, the insider with direct knowledge told TMZ on Thursday that the show is… NOT scripted! Phew! As for the printouts in question? The source explained the papers simply have questions on them that were provided to the cast members just in case they needed something to talk about during the pod dates. Hey, that makes sense! They’re filming a show and need to keep the conversations flowing. It’s also to help the contestants get to know each other better.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

