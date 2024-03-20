Megan Fox Admits She Was 'In Love With Other People' During Brian Austin Green Relationship!

Megan Fox is not holding back about how “not great” her relationship with ex-husband Brian Austin Green was.

The pair met in 2004 while working on the sitcom Hope & Faith. They began dating shortly afterward — when Megan was 18 and BAG was 30. Yeah, that age gap is definitely more pronounced by her being SO YOUNG. The two married in 2010 and welcomed three children together before breaking up in 2020. Looking back on their time together, Megan now realizes she never should have gotten involved in a committed relationship with him so young! The 37-year-old actress said during a candid new interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast:

“First of all, let me just say, I was not a great girlfriend to Brian. I’ll be very honest. And he was not great to me either all the time, but I think it would be easy for me to lean into and complain about or let it seem like that relationship was one way. Maybe I was not great. Because I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and magnitude. I shouldn’t have been involved in that when I was 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23; I shouldn’t have been.”

A big reason they weren’t great together? She feels she never had the “freedom to be single” and experience life like she wanted while with Brian for many years of her adult life. Because of those desires, despite being with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, Megan said she “did a lot of, like, falling in love with other people all the time,” adding:

“I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid.”

Oof. It sounds like there was some emotional cheating during the relationship. She’s not the only actor we’ve heard say that about work either lately. After divorcing Brian, Megan hoped to experience being single finally. But plans changed when she met Machine Gun Kelly soon afterward:

“And, yeah, I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life, and I thought for a minute when I got divorced that that’s what I was gonna do, and I was single for like three weeks.”

And who knows where she stands with MGK now?! Is she trying her hands at the single life for the first time or not? Unfortunately, her lips are sealed about what’s going on between — other than to confirm that their engagement was called off. So sad.

