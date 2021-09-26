$30K Reward Offered For Information About Brian Laundrie’s Whereabouts

With the massive manhunt for Brian Laundrie seemingly not coming to an end anytime soon, it looks like people are now pulling out all the stops to locate his whereabouts.

As you may recall, his parents revealed to authorities more than a week ago that the 23-year-old disappeared after heading out with his backpack on a hike at the Carlton Reserve, which has been the main area local and federal police officers have searched. However, they have yet to find Laundrie at this time. The FBI did issue a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, though, just days after investigators found Gabby Petito’s body at a national park in Wyoming. A federal grand jury indicted him on Thursday for using an unauthorized debit card and bank account following his fiancé’s death. And over the weekend, Dog The Bounty Hunter even joined the search efforts. Like we said pulling out all the stops…

Now, rewards up to $30,000 have been offered for any information to help police track down the missing Florida resident. Boohoff Law, a personal injury law firm, announced last week on its website that it was giving out a $20,000 prize to be “paid once the investigating law enforcement agency supplies” the business with “written verification that a tip helped lead to locating Laundrie.” An employee at the firm named Kate Shakira also added in a statement to the Sun North Port:

“The authorized reward will remain open for two months starting from the receipt of the tip by the investigation law enforcement. We believe by offering a reward, it may help law enforcement get answers and bring justice for Gabby. We have been in touch with law enforcement about this reward.”

Meanwhile, another reward was created by Jerry Torres, who tweeted out on Wednesday that he was a neighbor of the Petito family. He initially offered $5,000 for any tips that led to the arrest of Laundrie while also sending his “deepest condolences to the family of Gabby Petito.” Then, Torres increased the bounty to $10,000 after receiving some aid from the former Deputy Chief of Police for Sarasota, Florida, Steve Moyer. The ex-cop told WZVN on Friday about the cash:

“Money gets people to talk.”

