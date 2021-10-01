Brian Laundrie’s Sister HAD Seen Him After Road Trip Return -- Despite Denying It Earlier!

Was Brian Laundrie’s sister just caught in a lie?!

It turns out Cassie Laundrie met up with her brother twice, despite previously claiming she hadn’t seen him after he returned home to North Port, Florida, from a cross-country road trip without Gabby Petito on September 1. On Friday, the Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told NewsNationNow.com that the sibling first “saw her brother Brian on September 1 when he stopped by her home.”

Then, she later saw her brother at the Fort De Soto Park on September 6, when Brian and his parents allegedly went camping from September 6 to September 8. According to Bertolino, Cassie went to the campground just “for a day.” (FYI, he did initially tell the outlet that he didn’t know whether she was in the area at the same time as Brian.) He then added:

“Law enforcement agencies are well aware of these dates. Any prior communication by Cassie that does not reflect these dates is simply a difference of relating an answer to a question misinterpreted by Cassie or poorly posed by the inquirer.”

This could be a huge development in the ongoing case! As you may recall, Cassie previously told Good Morning America on September 17 that she hadn’t spoken to Laundrie since he came back from his van trip alone. She explained at the time:

“I haven’t been able to talk to [Brian]. I wish I could talk to him.”

Cassie then added:

“I’ve cooperated every way that I can. I wish I had information, or I would give more. … This is all I have… I gave it to the police.”

However, according to a transcript of the entire interview, the sister wasn’t ever asked whether she had chatted with Brian since he returned, nor was she asked when she last saw him. The initial question actually stated:

“And I guess if you’re — what’s, just kind of as his sister, the oddest thing to you about all this, if you had to?”

To which, Cassie then responded about not getting the chance “to talk to” him. While the question sounds a little weird, her answer was still crystal clear, and it seems like she may have lied on GMA.

Innerestingly enough, that’s not the only possible inconsistency flagged from the interview based on this recent statement from the lawyer. Cassie admitted that she had no clue Brian drove back home in the van and “assumed he flew back.” But if the 23-year-old came to her home on September 1, he most likely would have been in the van at the time.

It sounds a little like a cover-up to us, but would that really surprise anyone? The family hasn’t exactly come off as the most truthful bunch since the beginning of the investigation into Gabby’s disappearance and later death.

Reactions to all of this, Perezcious readers? Do you think Cassie was lying? Let us know in the comments (below).

