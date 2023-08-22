Uh Oh! American Express Going After Brielle Biermann For Big Unpaid Credit Card Bill!

The s**t is hitting the fan for Brielle Biermann.

Kim Zolciak Biermann‘s daughter is being sued by American Express after reportedly failing to pay down her increasingly exorbitant credit card balance. Ruh-roh!

According to a report published by TMZ on Tuesday, the 26-year-old woman is being “hounded” by AmEx over an unpaid credit card bill that is reportedly sitting at $12,870.25. That outlet claims the credit card company has sued the young social media influencer-slash-reality TV star for missing out on the minimum monthly payments for her Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card. Not ideal!

Twelve grand isn’t, like, a ton of money in Brielle’s world. Heck, just ask Kim and Kroy Biermann about the bigger lawsuit claims they’ve been dealing with of late. But still! Lines of credit have long posed a problem for this fam, and it would appear they are back in this sitch once more now…

Per that news outlet, AmEx is going after Brielle in newly-filed legal docs for the full unpaid balance on the card and whatever court costs may come up. So, a little under $13k in credit card debt could quickly balloon bigger now that it’s in the legal system.

Ouch!!

But wait! There may be a light at the end of the tunnel for Ariana Biermann‘s older sister. The news org also reported on Tuesday afternoon that Brielle’s rep confirms the woman “plans to pay the bill in full Wednesday.” So that’s a promising development! At least she’s squaring things up with AmEx and making good on that anxiety-inducing issue.

Jeez, y’all. It’s been quite a run for the Biermann fam this year…

Thoughts??

