Britney Spears Ran Out Of Gas On The Freeway & The Cops Had To Be Called!

Britney Spears just experienced a nightmare every driver has at some point in their life!

According to law enforcement sources for TMZ, the 40-year-old pop sensation ran out of gas in the middle of one of the busiest highways in El Lay on Tuesday. Oh no! Police were called at around 10 p.m. for a report about a white Mercedes-Benz blocking the third lane southbound on the 101 highway just north of Balboa Blvd. When authorities arrived at the scene, the insiders told the outlet that they found Britney sitting in the backseat of a passerby’s vehicle.

That’s when the singer explained to cops she ran out of gas while she was driving and thus caused the car to stop in the middle of the crazed freeway​​. Apparently, Brit did not notice the car was running on E. After the California Highway Patrol stopped traffic, one of the officers managed to get into the driver’s seat of her car to steer as she sat in the passenger seat. Her Mercedes was eventually pushed to safety.

Thankfully, it sounds like she was not hurt! Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Britney thanked the officers at the scene and noted that she was alright following the ordeal. They also stayed by her side until her husband, Sam Asghari, came to pick her up.

Wow! What a scary situation to be in, especially on such a busy road! Not to mention that she must still be getting used to being behind the wheel again. As you may know, the Crossroads actress was very limited in what she could do throughout her 13-year conservatorship — including driving a vehicle by herself! It was so strict when came to her being in cars that Sam wasn’t even allowed to drive her around. She previously said in her court testimony before being freed from the controversial legal arrangement:

“And I allow these people to control what I do, ma’am. And it’s enough. It makes no sense at all. Now, going forward, I’m not willing to meet or see anyone. I’ve met with enough people against my will. I’m done. All I want is to own my money, for this to end, and my boyfriend to drive me in his f**king car.”

We’re guessing Britney is having to re-learn this whole driving thing — including remembering to gas up! But you know what? No one got hurt, she learned a lesson, and it’s all good. And unlike some people she can afford gas right now! LOLz!

